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Tehran’s new atomic leap as Iran claims breakthrough with its first nuclear fusion system
Tehran’s new atomic leap as Iran claims breakthrough with its first nuclear fusion system
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 18, 2026, 22:59 IST
| Updated:
Nov 18, 2026, 22:59 IST
The world is seeking to harness nuclear fusion, the same energy that powers the sun and other stars. Amid this, Iran has announced that it is developing its first indigenous nuclear fusion reactor.
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