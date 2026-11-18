America is preparing for a new chapter in nuclear warfare. A mysterious designation, B94, has surfaced in a US Senate spending document, with $77.108 million proposed for the programme in the 2027 budget. Experts believe it could be linked to a new air-delivered nuclear weapon designed to destroy deeply buried enemy facilities. The revelation comes as America tests its nuclear-capable Minuteman III missile ahead of a major Trump engagement with Putin and Xi. Meanwhile, the global nuclear stockpile stands at an estimated 12,187 warheads, with Washington, Moscow and Beijing modernising their arsenals. Is the world witnessing the return of a dangerous nuclear arms race?