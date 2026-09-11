/Skyroot gears up for 2nd Vikram-1 launch, ships rocket's first stage to Sriharikota

Barely a month after making history with Vikram-1's first-ever orbital flight, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is already chasing its next milestone. The company has shipped the rocket's first stage to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, kicking off integration and testing for mission number two. It's a big step for Skyroot as it looks to prove it can launch reliably, not just once — a key test for any startup hoping to become a serious commercial space player.