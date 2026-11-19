Published: Nov 19, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2026, 22:29 IST
Astronomers have reconstructed a spectacular stellar merger in the Andromeda galaxy. A giant star, 350 times wider than the Sun, engulfed a smaller companion after years of orbital decay. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured the aftermath, helping scientists establish how the two stars became one. This first-of-its-kind observation could transform our understanding of how stars merge and how some of the universe's most extreme objects are formed.