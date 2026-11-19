The battle over the true origins of Covid-19 is back in the spotlight. The White House is demanding that the journal Nature Medicine launch an independent investigation into the landmark 2020 Proximal Origin paper that dismissed the Wuhan lab leak theory. Officials are questioning whether Dr Anthony Fauci and other top health leaders secretly helped shape the study without disclosure. We explain in simple terms what happened in early 2020, why this paper mattered so much, and what happens next.