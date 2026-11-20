Mississippi's voter verification system faces growing scrutiny after a sharp rise in the number of voters classified as inactive ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections. The state incorporated data from credit reporting agency Experian into its voter address verification process, raising concerns about inaccurate records and eligible voters being wrongly flagged. More than 230,000 voters were listed as inactive, prompting calls for an investigation and greater transparency. State officials have defended the voter roll maintenance process, while voting rights advocates warn of potential barriers to voting.