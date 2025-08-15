The Centre has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to link the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to a vehicle’s age and emission standards, and now owners of private BS-VI-compliant vehicles up to six years old will have to get their PUC certificates renewed only once every three years.

The revised PUC renewal schedule gives newer, cleaner vehicles more time between emission tests while keeping tighter checks on older ones. The new schedule depends on a vehicle’s Bharat Stage (BS) emission standard, age and whether it is registered for private or commercial use.

As per the revised rules notified by the Centre's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday, private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years will have to renew their certificates every six months.

For commercial BS-VI vehicles, certificates will remain valid for two years if the vehicles are up to six years old, one year for vehicles aged six to 10 years and six months for those older than 10 years.

As per the new rules, PUC certificates for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will be valid only for three months, while BS-IV vehicles will get six-month validity.

Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.

A PUC certificate is a mandatory official document in the country, verifying that a motor vehicle’s tailpipe emissions comply with prescribed environmental and legal standards.

The changes were notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and came into effect with the publication in the Official Gazette.

According to the notification, if a renewal is sought within the 10 days before the PUC certificate’s expiry, the renewed document will take effect from the expiry date of the existing one.

In all other cases where renewal is sought after expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the day the PUC document is renewed.

For certificates issued before the amended rules take effect, the revised validity schedule will apply only when they are first renewed after the new rules come into force.

Under the amended rules, every vehicle must have a certificate issued or renewed by an agency authorised by the state government and produce it when asked by an authorised enforcement officer.