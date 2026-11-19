Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly has described the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a “game changer” for both sides, expressing hope that the deal will open up new business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two markets. Speaking at WION’s India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday (Nov 19), Kelly said he was “very happy” to be associated with the “mother of all trade deals”, which is being signed during Ireland’s presidency of the European Council, which runs from July to December 2026.

“I'm very happy, of course, as Irish Ambassador to India, that it so happens that this mother of all trade deals will be signed during our presidency,” he said.

Kelly said officials in Dublin and Brussels were working to complete the final stages of approval ahead of the proposed signing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Brussels for meetings with EU leaders during the process. The Ambassador said the agreement would bring together the EU’s single market of 450 million people and India’s population of 1.4 billion, creating significant opportunities for trade and investment.

FTA could encourage more businesses to enter Indian market

Kelly said one of the biggest gains from the agreement would be the confidence it could give businesses considering expansion into unfamiliar markets.

“One of the real benefits of this agreement is that it’s going to build confidence over time and people will realise through experience, through profits, through word-of-mouth that India is a great place to do business,” he said.

He said Irish exporters sometimes viewed India as a distant and complicated market, despite its enormous potential. The trade agreement could help change that perception and encourage more companies to explore opportunities.

Recalling Ireland’s experience of joining the European Economic Community in 1973, when it was among Europe’s poorest countries, Kelly said access to the common market had played an important role in its economic success.

He acknowledged that the FTA would take several years to deliver its full benefits but said the partnership could prove significant for both economies.

Ireland sees opportunities across sectors

Kelly said the benefits would not be limited to a handful of industries. Pharmaceuticals, medical technology, IT and semiconductors were among the sectors where India and Ireland already had business ties and could expand cooperation.

He also pointed to the potential impact on consumer products, particularly Irish whiskey. The ambassador said sales of Irish whiskey in India had increased by 700 per cent since 2020, with around 700,000 cases sold last year, 50 per cent more than in the previous year.