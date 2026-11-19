India successfully flight-tested its Pralay quasi-ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha on November 5, 2026, prompting the Defence Ministry to say its induction was imminent. With its heavier warhead, Pralay could give the armed forces another option against fixed military targets such as runways and communications centres, Major General P. K. Chakravorty (Retd.) told WION’s Defence Pulse.

He is a former Additional Director General of Artillery at Army Headquarters and former adviser to BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos, meanwhile, has a feature he considers particularly important in the Himalayas. It can dive steeply as it approaches a target in mountainous terrain. “All targets in Tibet are accessible to BrahMos with the steep dive capability,” said Maj Gen Chakravorty,. He was giving his assessment of the missile’s ability to reach targets in the mountains. His explanation centred on the angle at which the missile approaches a target behind a ridge.

Why India needs Pralay alongside BrahMos

For Maj Gen Chakravorty, some overlap in the targets the two missiles can engage is to be expected. As he put it, “missiles complement each other, guns complement each other.” Pralay is a truck-launched, quasi-ballistic missile. It follows a curved flight path and can manoeuvre in flight. BrahMos is a cruise missile that sustains supersonic speed. It also gives the armed forces a wider choice of launch platforms, with versions that can be fired from land, ships and aircraft.

Asked where he saw a role for Pralay, Maj Gen Chakravorty pointed to stationary military installations. He cited its heavier warhead and identified “communication centers against runways against any fixed defences” as examples. He also said BrahMos could engage some of the same targets. In his experience, a commander’s choice would depend in part on which missile was available at the time.

What Pralay still has to show