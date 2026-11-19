A welcome dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan for APEC leaders in Shenzhen on Wednesday evening featured a menu highlighting Cantonese cuisine, complemented by Western elements and Chinese wines. Held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center, the dinner began with a cold platter named ‘Pengcheng’, a reference to Shenzhen's nickname.

It was followed by fish maw soup with green olives and ginger-scallion stir-fried lobster. The main courses included steamed grouper in soy sauce, mushroom steak, and morel mushrooms with baby cabbage and chestnuts in saffron sauce. The selection combined traditional Cantonese seafood dishes with a variety of other flavours. The meal also featured a trio of Cantonese dim sum, tangerine peel and lotus seed red bean soup, cake, fresh fruit and ice cream. Tea and coffee were served alongside the desserts.

Chinese wines paired with the dinner

The wine selection highlighted Chinese varieties, including a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2020 white wine from Ningxia. A Guangdong lychee ice wine, reflecting Lingnan characteristics, was also included. Before the dinner, Xi and Peng welcomed leaders and representatives from participating economies and posed for a group photograph.

In his speech, Xi described Shenzhen as an important window for China's reform and opening-up, stressing that openness is Shenzhen's gene, innovation is its vitality and cooperation is its source. He also described the city's development as an epitome of China's reform and opening-up and a vivid example of Asia-Pacific cooperation. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held on November 18-19 under the theme-'Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Promote Common Prosperity.'