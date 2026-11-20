Anthropic entered the ranks of the world's most valuable public companies on Thursday, marking its stock market debut with an initial market capitalisation of approximately $2 trillion. The valuation highlights the extraordinary rise of the artificial intelligence start-up, founded during the pandemic by researchers who strongly believed in the technology's potential.

Investors on Wall Street rushed to purchase shares in the company, which many consider an important indicator of the future of artificial intelligence. Anthropic shares opened on Nasdaq at $111.50, representing a 34 percent increase over the initial public offering price. The debut made Anthropic the fastest public company in history to cross a trillion-dollar market capitalization. By the end of Thursday's trading session, shares had settled at $97, up 17 percent from the IPO price set on Wednesday.

When all outstanding and promised shares are included, reflecting the company's initial valuation structure, Anthropic ended the day with a market value of approximately $1.7 trillion. The first day of trading brought relief to investors who had been concerned about whether the stock market could absorb another massive IPO within five months. Anthropic's first-day share price performance was broadly comparable to that of SpaceX, which also recorded a similar increase following its June listing.

The company's rising share price comes at a challenging time for investors. Questions surrounding a potential debt-fueled AI bubble, possible regulatory restrictions, the impact of Jensen Huang’s departure from chip supplier Nvidia and growing public concerns about artificial intelligence have created uncertainty across the market. “We’ve been calm about it,” Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of Anthropic, said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday morning. “We think we’re building something great, so the day-to-day, week-to-week, even month-to-month its less important than the fundamentals.” Anthropic's IPO has also provided the public with a detailed look at the operations of one of the fastest-growing companies at the centre of the AI boom.

Anthropic's revenue growth attracts investors

The growing adoption of Anthropic's AI tools across corporate America has been a major factor behind investor interest. The company had no revenue at the beginning of 2023, before the commercial launch of its Claude chatbot. It subsequently expanded rapidly, generating more than $33 billion in sales during the first nine months of this year.

Founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees who left the artificial intelligence research company before the release of ChatGPT, Anthropic initially had less recognition than its older competitor. However, its emphasis on developing AI technology for businesses rather than focusing primarily on consumers has proved successful, with revenue increasing significantly over the past two years. Technology investors say they have rarely witnessed a company grow from an early-stage start-up into a major corporate player at such speed.

IPO creates major wealth for investors and employees

Anthropic's public listing is also expected to distribute substantial wealth throughout Silicon Valley. According to PitchBook, which tracks investment activity, the company raised more than $130 billion from approximately 300 investors while operating as a private business. Several investment firms made some of their largest investments in Anthropic as the company continued raising capital.

Iconiq was among the firms that initially decided against investing. It waited until it had seen stronger evidence of business adoption and improvements in Anthropic's AI models. In late 2025, the firm changed its approach and decided to make a major investment. Iconiq invested more than $6 billion, becoming one of Anthropic's largest shareholders.

The IPO has created at least eight billionaires among the company's founders and executives, many of whom were relatively unknown until recent years. According to Anthropic's IPO prospectus, each of its seven founders, including CEO Dario Amodei, former Bloomberg journalist Jack Clark and Johns Hopkins University physics professor Jared Kaplan, has an estimated stake worth approximately $25 billion.

All seven founders have pledged to donate 80 per cent of their personal equity in Anthropic. Employees are also positioned to receive substantial financial gains. Workers who joined the company between 2021 and 2023 were able to purchase shares for an average price of approximately 50 cents each, according to the prospectus. Following the IPO, those shares could be sold for more than 160 times their original purchase price. Unlike the customary practice of requiring employees and other existing shareholders to wait several months before selling their shares, Anthropic allowed employees to begin selling a portion of their holdings on Thursday.

Anthropic raises $120 billion to expand AI infrastructure

The IPO provides Anthropic with additional capital to purchase chips, secure energy supplies and develop the infrastructure needed to train new AI models and serve its growing customer base. The company raised approximately $120 billion through its IPO and a parallel private placement. This funding adds to the roughly $130 billion it held at the end of September.

Anthropic has already committed approximately $900 billion towards data centre infrastructure over the next two decades. Investors expect these expenses to increase further as the company expands its operations. The scale of its infrastructure commitments makes Anthropic one of the major companies contributing to the growing data centre construction boom, which accounts for an increasing share of US economic growth.

Anthropic looks beyond its existing AI business