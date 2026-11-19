The presidents of China, the United States and Russia held a historic trilateral summit in China on Thursday (Nov 19), and issued a joint “Declaration toward Peace” after a 90-minute meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to the reporters and said that he had an "open" and "very useful" discussion with China's Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump, calling it a new “page in the history of diplomacy.” Putin also warned Ukraine in his post meeting press conference. Similarly, Chinese President Xi Jinping described his trilateral meeting as “positive, constructive, and fruitful.”

In joint statement, the leaders said that they wanted to reform the United Nations, protect diplomatic immunity and boost supply and production of refined petroleum products. They also reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, alongside plans for nuclear risk-reduction and non-proliferation talks.

What Putin said after the meeting?

"The discussion took place in a completely open atmosphere, which allowed us to understand one another better. Overall, it was very useful," Putin said. The Russian president also said that Moscow could not accept any kind of military ties between Ukraine and Europe as part of a deal to end the war. “Military cooperation in any form is, of course, a problem." Further, he said that Russia has invited European officials to Moscow to discuss whether they should participate in US-led talks on ending the Ukraine war. "The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans ... Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow. And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue," Putin said at a press conference in China.

When asked about the age-old criticism of the 1945 Yalta Conference and its comparisons with the trilateral in Shenzhen, Putin asked, “What was wrong with Yalta? What was so bad about it?”

Putin's warning to Ukraine