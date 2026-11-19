US President Donald Trump was caught on camera helping Chinese President Xi Jinping step onto an escalator at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. The White House shared the video on social media. The clip, posted by the White House rapid response account on X, showed Trump reaching out to assist Xi as he stepped onto the escalator.

Sharing the video on X, the White House Rapid Response 47 wrote, “ICYMI: @POTUS helps President Xi on the escalator at the APEC Summit.”

The interaction comes as Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engage in a series of high-level meetings at the summit. Nuclear arms control, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and trade are among the key issues being discussed.

Before the proposed trilateral engagement, Trump held separate meetings with Xi and Putin. During his talks with the Chinese president, Trump praised their relationship and said he would press Beijing to buy more American agricultural products.

Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral meeting

As the historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday (Nov 19) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China’s Shenzhen, the three leaders stressed that their countries have a shared “interest” and “responsibility” for global peace and security.

US President Donald Trump called for open dialogue between major powers, saying disagreements should not prevent leaders from engaging with one another. “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together,” he said, adding, “We are choosing a different course.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the US, Russia and China to work together to tackle global challenges and “jointly maintain world peace and stability”. He said the three permanent members of the UN Security Council should set an example through cooperation and contribute to human progress.