Mariah Carey is back on stage as she begins another festive concert season, bringing her much-loved Christmas music to audiences in Brazil. The singer's latest appearance, however, has attracted attention beyond the celebrations, with videos from her concert circulating widely on social media. While fans shared excitement over her return to the stage, some clips also prompted questions and discussions among viewers

Mariah Carey's São Paulo performance draws attention online

Mariah Carey has found herself at the centre of an online discussion following her latest concert in Brazil. The singer opened her 2026 Christmas Time tour at Nubank Parque in São Paulo on November 17, performing for an audience of approximately 20,000 people.

While the concert featured several of her popular tracks and Christmas favourites, videos from the evening soon began circulating on social media. Some viewers focused on Carey's stage movements, particularly during portions of her performance where she appeared to move slowly and was accompanied by backup dancers. The footage prompted mixed reactions, with several fans questioning her on-stage appearance and expressing concern about her well-being.

One user wrote, "Mariah Carey must have been medicated last night during her show in São Paulo - Brazil, judging by the number of fans and members of the general public expressing concern and criticising her condition online. We’ll certainly be keeping MC in our prayers."

Another user wrote, "Who in the world will pay money to see spaced out Mariah Carey on stage stiff as a board barely moving, it's time to retire."

"I imagine she’s just low energy because she’s what almost 60 so older with less energy than at her peak and I imagine just making minimal moves since she has high high heels on. Has to be disappointing to longtime fans who paid a grip to see her live of course, but I don’t see any indication of her being heavily medicated for anything necessarily “wrong"", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Poor Mariah! Who’s forcing her to keep performing? Someone is clearly profiting from her. So sad to see such a legendary artist like this, especially when Cher and Madonna are still full of energy on stage. What a contrast!"

What happened at Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour opener?

Despite the online discussion, Carey's São Paulo concert also celebrated her extensive musical catalogue. The singer performed 22 songs, combining tracks from her beloved Christmas repertoire with some of her biggest career hits.

The setlist included All I Want for Christmas Is You, Oh Santa!, Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home), Fantasy, Obsessed, Always Be My Baby and We Belong Together. The show also featured dancers and a choir, adding to the festive production. According to Brazilian publication Veja São Paulo, the concert attracted approximately 20,000 attendees.

Carey's Christmas tour is scheduled to continue with further performances, including a show in Rio de Janeiro, followed by international dates in the UK, Malta and Abu Dhabi.

All about Mariah Carey

Born in 1969, Mariah Carey is a renowned American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress known as the Songbird Supreme and Queen of Christmas. She signed with Columbia Records in 1988, she released her self-titled debut album in 1990, which topped the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks and won two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Her 1994 album Merry Christmas and hit single ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You' cemented her annual holiday dominance, accompanied by her 2026 Christmastime Tour. She released her 16th studio album, Here For It All, in 2025, her first new album in seven years, and received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Her film credits include Glitter (2001), Precious (2009), The Butler (2013), and animated holiday features like The Star and All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017).