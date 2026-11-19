Russell Brand's conviction for serious sexual offences has brought renewed scrutiny to his public presence and the messages being shared in his name. The comedian's latest communication from prison has now triggered a dispute involving the UK government and one of the world's biggest technology companies. The disagreement has also raised questions about social media platforms' responsibilities and the restrictions placed on prisoners communicating with the public.

Google declines the UK government's request to remove Russell Brand's YouTube video

Google has reportedly rejected a request from the UK government to take down a YouTube video featuring a message from comedian Russell Brand, who is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction for sexual offences.

The video, shared on Brand's YouTube channel, features his wife, Laura Brand, reading out a handwritten message from him. The recording has attracted attention after the UK Prison Service reportedly approached Google seeking its removal, citing concerns about the impact the content could have on victims.

According to reports, Google declined the request on the grounds that the video did not violate its platform policies. However, the company is understood to be examining the content following the concerns raised by authorities. Speaking to Guardian, the Google spokesperson said, "We're aware of the new content, and our teams are investigating. We suspended Russell Brand's channel from the YouTube partner programme in September 2023. The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then."

What did Russell Brand say in the video?

In the video, Laura Brand reads a statement written by her husband, in which he maintains his innocence despite his conviction. The message was reportedly sent from prison and subsequently shared with his online audience.

Russell Brand's communication has drawn attention because it allows him to continue addressing his supporters while serving his sentence. His statement has also raised questions about the rules governing prisoners' communication with people outside correctional facilities. The UK government reportedly believes that publishing such a message could cause further distress to those affected by the offences

Why did the UK government want the video removed?

The Ministry of Justice reportedly raised concerns about the video and its potential impact on victims. Officials are particularly concerned about the possibility of prisoners using outside individuals to communicate messages publicly through social media.

The authorities are also examining whether Brand's communication breached prison regulations. Prisoners in the UK are subject to rules governing their correspondence and contact with the outside world, including restrictions on how communications are used.