/Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault after three-week trial in London

British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who rose to fame through stand-up comedy, television and Hollywood films, has reportedly been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a London court. The verdict follows a three-week trial involving allegations made by six women over incidents spanning a decade, between 1999 and 2009.

Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault

The trial reportedly took place at Southwark Crown Court and lasted approximately three weeks. Brand faced seven charges involving six women, with the alleged offences dating back to between 1999 and 2009.

As per reports, the jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. However, it cleared him of two other rape charges and an allegation of attempted indecent assault. The convictions relate to four women, while the wider case involved allegations from six complainants.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Russell Brand would be sentenced on Monday. Following the verdict, the comedian was taken into custody.

What were the allegations against Russell Brand?

The charges related to incidents alleged to have taken place over a decade, during which Brand was establishing himself as a prominent comedian, actor and broadcaster in Britain. The prosecution's case included allegations of rape and sexual assault at different locations, including a hotel, a bar, a radio station, a recording studio, MTV offices and Brand's London residence.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC described Brand as a calculating and manipulative sexual predator during the proceedings. The prosecution argued that he had used his position and influence to pursue women and engage in non-consensual sexual activity. The six women who came forward gave evidence about their experiences during the trial.

Russell Brand's denial of allegations during court proceedings

Throughout the trial, Brand rejected the accusations and insisted that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity. While acknowledging that he had been highly promiscuous during his younger years, he maintained that he had never forced anyone to do anything against their will.

His defence team challenged the complainants' accounts and questioned the reliability of allegations that had surfaced years after the alleged incidents. The defence also argued that media coverage, including a 2023 documentary featuring allegations against Brand, had affected the case. Brand testified during the proceedings and said the allegations had devastated his personal and professional life.

About Russell Brand and his rise to fame

Brand first gained recognition through stand-up comedy before becoming a familiar face on British television and radio. Born in Grays, Essex, his outspoken humour, distinctive appearance and controversial public persona helped him establish a career in entertainment.