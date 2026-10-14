/Russell Brand rape trial: Prosecutor calls comedian a ‘ruthless sexual predator'

Rape and sexual assault trial against British comedian and actor Russell Brand began in London on October 14 and he was described as a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” sexual predator by the prosecutors who presented their case against him on the opening day.

The 51-year-old faces seven charges regarding alleged offences against six women from 1999 to 2009. The charges comprise three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

Brand has denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

What the prosecution said against Brand

Opening the prosecution's case at Southwark Crown Court, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC alleged that Brand pursued sexual encounters without regard for the women's wishes.

She reportedly told the jury that some of the women had explicitly objected to his advances, while others had little opportunity to respond.

“His sexual contact was indiscriminate and voracious. He would be nice when he wanted to be, funny – undoubtedly – charming, likeable even,” Karmy-Jones said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

She further alleged "he was ruthless, he was calculating, he was manipulative and, the prosecution say – he was a sexual predator."

The prosecutor said the alleged incidents took place in different settings, including a hotel room, workplaces, a bar's toilet cubicle and Brand's home. According to the prosecution, the six women did not know one another and came forward independently.

The prosecution also referred to accounts from people who knew Brand during the early stages of his career. Karmy-Jones cited comments from Mark Pinheiro, a former friend of Brand's, who allegedly described the comedian as someone who “was rampant in his desire to score sex”.

Another acquaintance, Andrew Dobson, reportedly characterised Brand as highly impulsive before he became famous, saying that women and sex had become a goal and an obsession for him.

Pinheiro is also expected to give evidence about conversations he allegedly had with Brand during their trip to the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth in 1999.

Allegations against Brand

The charges are regarding the allegations made by six women over incidents said to have occurred between 1999 and 2009 in locations including London and Bournemouth.

The allegations first came to light in September 2023.

According to the reports, the earliest allegation is by a woman in her twenties who met Brand at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth in September 1999. Karmy-Jones told the court that the woman later went to her hotel room with Brand. When she returned from the bathroom, he was partially undressed and behaving strangely, the prosecution alleged.

Describing the woman's account, the prosecutor said Brand was “prancing around the room – a bit like an ostrich, doing silly walks like Basil Fawlty”. The woman allegedly froze before Brand raped her. The prosecution said she was left distressed and did not report the incident at the time, partly because of his celebrity status.

A second allegation involves an incident in 2001 alleged by a woman who worked at MTV. According to the prosecution, Brand attempted to pull her into a men's toilet after she offered to show him where the facilities were. The woman resisted and managed to break free.

Two further allegations concern incidents in 2004 and 2004-2005. In the first, a woman allegedly encountered Brand at a party in Soho, where he is accused of grabbing her breasts before pulling her into a toilet cubicle and orally raping her.

The next allegation involves a woman working at a radio station who said Brand grabbed her face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her aggressively while groping her. According to the prosecution, she eventually managed to push him away.

The fifth allegation is connected to a woman who met Brand after attending one of his shows at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. The prosecution said the pair initially engaged in consensual sexual activity. However, Brand allegedly later raped her anally after she had asked him to stop.

Karmy-Jones told the court that the woman experienced significant distress following the alleged incident. The prosecution also referred to text messages allegedly exchanged between the pair at a later date, including a message in which Brand reportedly apologised after the woman confronted him about his behaviour.

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As per reports, the final allegation concerns a woman who was working on a Channel 4 promotional video in 2009. According to the prosecution, Brand became frustrated during filming and his production team told the woman that she needed to massage him for the shoot to continue.

Karmy-Jones alleged that Brand subsequently approached the woman while she was seated and placed his head in her groin area. The prosecution said she later raised concerns about the incident at work and subsequently reported it to the police.

Brand has denied the allegations. The prosecution told the court that, when questioned by police, he maintained that he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.

Brand's wife comes to his support

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher. He wore a dark suit, a striped shirt, a long white tie and sunglasses. Before entering the court, he briefly addressed the reporters present at the venue, saying, "Today I feel blessed. I feel of course concerned but hopeful that this process will lead to good outcomes for everybody involved. That’s my prayer."