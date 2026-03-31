Russell Brand's sexual assault case delayed; trial to begin in October

In a major update regarding the legal proceedings of Russell Brand, a London court has reportedly postponed his criminal trial to later this year, which was initially planned to take place in June.

Brand's trial rescheduled

Earlier, the trial was expected to happen at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, but now it will begin later on October 12, 2026. The decision was reportedly announced on March 30 during a hearing by Justice Bennathan.

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It was stated by the court that the decision was taken due to logistical issues, particularly for securing a jury, as it is difficult during the summer holiday period.

Additionally, the court said that the trial will go on for almost two months, longer than expected, and beginning the case in mid-June could have disrupted proceedings.

In June, there will be a two-day pre-trial hearing for addressing procedural matters ahead of the October start date.

What are the charges against Brand?

The 50-year-old actor and comedian reportedly has seven charges in total brought by the Crown Prosecution Service, which include three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

The charges come from allegations made by six women. The incidents reportedly happened between 1999 and 2009. Initially, the case involved claims from four women about events from 1999 to 2005. Later, additional charges were added involving two more women regarding incidents in 2009. All charges are now part of a single trial.

Brand's not guilty plea

The comedian has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the court has granted him bail amid the ongoing case. "When I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool, was a fool before I lived in the light of the lord, I was a drug addict, sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," Brand said, as quoted by Variety.



The controversy began in 2023 after an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches came to light. As per reports, multiple women have allegedly accused Brand of sexual misconduct.

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