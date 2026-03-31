/Crime 101 OTT release date out! When and where to watch Chris Hemsworth's crime thriller

The OTT release date of Crime 101 has been confirmed. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film is packed with high-stakes heists and psychological tension. Directed by Bart Layton, the crime drama was released in theatres on February 13. Crime 101 marks the filmmaker's second feature after American Animals.

When and where to watch

Crime 101 is expected to premiere on Prime Video on April 1. The runtime is 139 minutes, and the film has an R rating. Said to be based on a novella by Don Winslow, it revolves around a jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth), who carries out some nearly perfect heists along a prominent highway corridor.

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Meanwhile, Halle Berry plays an insurance broker whose life suddenly gets tangled up in the thief’s dangerous plan. The film also features Mark Ruffalo as a detective.

Taking to X, Hemsworth wrote, "Excited to announce Crime 101 launching on Amazon Prime April 1st! Grateful for all the incredible support and feedback that’s come in so far Crime 101. It means the world to see it resonate with you all. Huge thanks to everyone who’s watched, shared, and shown love so far, couldn’t do it without you."

About the film

Set in Los Angeles, the cast also features Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte in key roles. Hemsworth's character is not just any thief; he is disciplined and tries to stay away from violence. While he usually leaves minimal evidence while executing diamond heists, an unexpected setback draws the attention of law enforcement, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Working Title Films, RAW, and Wild State, Crime 101 is produced by Bart Layton along with Chris Hemsworth, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, Shane Salerno, and Benjamin Grayson.