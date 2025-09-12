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Taylor Swift sued for trademark infringement of album The Life of a Showgirl; Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 24:55 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 24:55 IST
Taylor Swift sued for trademark infringement of album The Life of a Showgirl; Here's what we know

Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl Photograph: (X)

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Taylor Swift has reportedly been sued over trademark infringement for her recently released twelfth studio album, Life of a Showgirl. Read to know more. 

Taylor Swift is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons! The country singer has reportedly been sued for alleged trademark infringement by a Las Vegas performer over her twelfth studio album Life of a Showgirl. Taylor Swift has been accused of knowingly disregarding her claim to the album's similar name.

Details of lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift

A lawsuit has been filed in California federal court. Maren Wade, a writer, has claimed trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition against Taylor Swift and UMG Recordings, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter. The complaint says that Wade has held a federal trademark on Confessions of a Showgirl since 2015.

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The complaint states that “What Plaintiff had built over twelve years, Defendants threatened to swallow in weeks.” Wade's lawyer Jaymie Parkinnen said in a statement, "A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along."

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The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had reportedly issued an initial refusal of Swift’s application to register The Life of a Showgirl as a trademark last year, citing potential confusion with Wade’s pre-existing mark. Reportedly, Maren has also claimed that she seeks unspecified damages and a court order barring the singer from continuing to use the name of her chart-topping album.

All about The Life of a Showgirl

The Life of a Showgirl, the twelfth studio album of Taylor Swift, was released on October 3, 2025, through Republic Records. The singer had recorded it in Sweden with the producers Max Martin and Shellback during the European leg of the Eras Tour in mid-2024.

The Life of a Showgirl topped the album charts and received multi-platinum certifications across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In the United States, it became the fastest-selling album in history.

Focusing on themes of intense fame, romantic stability, and dramatic, vibrant joy, it features 12 tracks – The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, , Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and The Life of a Showgirl (Sabrina Carpenter).

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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