/iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list: Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year, check complete list

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought A-listers together to honour the best in music. Held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday night (March 26), Taylor Swift was the night's biggest winner, attending with fiancé Travis Kelce for their debut at an awards show. Swift became one of the night's biggest winners, taking home seven trophies, including Artist of the Year, an honour she's won for three years running. She won best pop album of the year for ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’'
“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight,” she said. “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”
Hosted by Ludacris, in the starry night, John Mellencamp was honoured with the Icon Award. And, Miley Cyrus was bestowed with the Innovator Award. The 13th edition of the night also saw performances by Mellencamp, Warren, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Luda, and RAYE, among others.
Check out the list of winners below:
Pop Album of the Year
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Alternative Album of the Year
“I Barely Know Her” – sombr (WINNER)
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Album of the Year
“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Song of the Summer
“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Miley Cyrus
iHeartRadio Icon Award
John Mellencamp
iHeartRadio Landmark Award
Ludacris
Song of the Year:
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“Good News” – Shaboozey
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren (WINNER)
“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Chris Brown
Jelly Roll
Pop Artist of the Year:
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Pop Song of the Year:
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
Best New Artist (Pop):
Alex Warren (WINNER)
Ravyn Lenae
Jessie Murph
Myles Smith
sombr
Duo/Group of the Year:
Shinedown
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)
Linkin Park
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars (WINNER)
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
Country Song of the Year:
“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett
“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
“Good News” – Shaboozey (WINNER)
“Liar” – Jelly Roll
“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean
Country Artist of the Year:
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Jason Aldean
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Best New Artist (Country):
Hudson Westbrook
Chase Matthew
Ella Langley (WINNER)
Josh Ross
Zach Top
Country Album of the Year
“I’m the Problem” — Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA (WINNER)
“NOKIA” – Drake
“Outside” – Cardi B
“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Playboi Carti
Tyler, The Creator
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
PLUTO
Real Boston Richey (WINNER)
YKNIECE
MOLIY
ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year:
“Residuals” – Chris Brown
“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
“Folded” – Kehlani (WINNER)
“MUTT” – Leon Thomas
“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year:
Mariah the Scientist
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
SZA
Best New Artist (R&B):
Jenevieve
Leon Thomas (WINNER)
Mariah the Scientist
Kwn
Sailorr
World Artist of the Year:
Ayra Starr
Jackson Wang
JO1
MOLIY (WINNER)
Tyla
Alternative Song of the Year:
“Back To Friends” – sombr
“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day
“Stargazing” – Myles Smith
“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots
“Ensenada” – Sublime (WINNER)
R&B Album of the Year
“PHOLKS” — Leon Thomas (WINNER)
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Cage the Elephant
Linkin Park
Sublime
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Green Day
Best New Artist (Alternative):
· almost monday
· sombr (WINNER)
· Gigi Perez
· Lola Young
· Role Model
Rock Song of the Year:
“Afterlife” – Evanescence
“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown
“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach
“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park (WINNER)
Rock Artist of the Year:
Linkin Park
Shinedown (WINNER)
Sleep Token
Three Days Grace
Papa Roach
Best New Artist (Rock):
Poppy
Return to Dust
Sleep Theory (WINNER)
Architects
Spiritbox
Dance Artist of the Year:
David Guetta (WINNER)
John Summit
Calvin Harris
Martin Garrix
Tiësto
Dance Album of the Year
“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny (WINNER)
“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
“Soltera” – Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Shakira
Feid
J Balvin
Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):
Alleh Mezher
Beéle (WINNER)
De La Rose
Dei V
Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” (WINNER)
“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50
“Flores” – Xavi
“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera
“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Alejandro Fernández
Carin León
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera (WINNER)
Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Clave Especial
Los Dos De Tamaulipas (WINNER)
Óscar Maydon
Oscar Ortiz
Edgardo Nuñez
K-pop Artist of the Year:
JENNIE
ROSÉ (WINNER)
j-hope
Jin
LISA
K-pop Group of the Year:
ATEEZ
ENHYPEN
Stray Kids (WINNER)
TWICE
BLACKPINK
K-pop Song of the Year:
“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla
“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop):
82Major
Meovv
AllDay Project
Cortis (WINNER)
Hearts2Hearts
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Cal Shapiro
Charlie Handsome
Amy Allen (WINNER)
Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt (WINNER)
Dijon
Jack Antonoff
Max Martin & Shellback
Sounwave
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“Gabriela” – KATSEYE
“JUMP” – BLACKPINK
“like JENNIE” – JENNIE
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Ordinary” – Alex Warren
“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran
“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)
“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ
Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”
Becky G, “REBBECA”
Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”
Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!” (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”
Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”
Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”
LISA, “The White Lotus”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”
Zara Larsson, “Up Close”
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams
Adam DeGross for Post Malone
Anna Lee for Coldplay
baeth for Tate McRae
Chris Cornejo for Shakira
Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry
Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish
Hyghly for The Weeknd
Joshua Halling for Oasis
Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE (WINNER)
Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes
Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD
Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category
“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”
“F1 the Album”
“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”
“KPop Demon Hunters” (WINNER)
“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”
“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”
“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”
“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”
Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”
BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”
Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”
Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”
KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”
Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”
Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”
Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” (WINNER)
Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”
Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category
Benson Boone, Cover song
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage
Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop
Coldplay, Crowd cam (WINNER)
Dua Lipa, Surprise guest
Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest
KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break
Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night
ROLE MODEL, Sally
Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest
Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage
Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star
(New for 2026) Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category
“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE
“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh
“Confessions” – Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell
“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli
“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii
“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN
“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN
“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ
“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel (WINNER)
“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak
“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz