/iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list: Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year, check complete list

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought A-listers together to honour the best in music. Held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday night (March 26), Taylor Swift was the night's biggest winner, attending with fiancé Travis Kelce for their debut at an awards show. Swift became one of the night's biggest winners, taking home seven trophies, including Artist of the Year, an honour she's won for three years running. She won best pop album of the year for ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’'

“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight,” she said. “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”

Hosted by Ludacris, in the starry night, John Mellencamp was honoured with the Icon Award. And, Miley Cyrus was bestowed with the Innovator Award. The 13th edition of the night also saw performances by Mellencamp, Warren, Kehlani, Lainey Wilson, Luda, and RAYE, among others.

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Check out the list of winners below:

Pop Album of the Year

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Alternative Album of the Year

“I Barely Know Her” – sombr (WINNER)

Album of the Year

“The Life of a Showgirl” — Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Song of the Summer

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Miley Cyrus

iHeartRadio Icon Award

John Mellencamp

iHeartRadio Landmark Award

Ludacris

Song of the Year:

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren (WINNER)

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll



Pop Artist of the Year:

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Alex Warren

Benson Boone



Pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter



Best New Artist (Pop):

Alex Warren (WINNER)

Ravyn Lenae

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year:

Shinedown

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:



“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars (WINNER)

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

Country Song of the Year:

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“Good News” – Shaboozey (WINNER)

“Liar” – Jelly Roll

“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Jason Aldean

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Country):

Hudson Westbrook

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley (WINNER)

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Country Album of the Year

“I’m the Problem” — Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA (WINNER)

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Outside” – Cardi B

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey (WINNER)

YKNIECE

MOLIY

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year:

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Folded” – Kehlani (WINNER)

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME” – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Mariah the Scientist

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B):

Jenevieve

Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Mariah the Scientist

Kwn

Sailorr



World Artist of the Year:

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY (WINNER)

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Back To Friends” – sombr

“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

“Ensenada” – Sublime (WINNER)

R&B Album of the Year

“PHOLKS” — Leon Thomas (WINNER)

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage the Elephant

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Green Day



Best New Artist (Alternative):

· almost monday

· sombr (WINNER)

· Gigi Perez

· Lola Young

· Role Model

Rock Song of the Year:

“Afterlife” – Evanescence

“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown

“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park (WINNER)

Rock Artist of the Year:

Linkin Park

Shinedown (WINNER)

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Papa Roach



Best New Artist (Rock):

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory (WINNER)

Architects

Spiritbox

Dance Artist of the Year:

David Guetta (WINNER)

John Summit

Calvin Harris

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Dance Album of the Year

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Shakira

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):

Alleh Mezher

Beéle (WINNER)

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco” (WINNER)

“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50

“Flores” – Xavi

“Hecha Pa’ Mi” – Grupo Frontera

“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera (WINNER)

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Clave Especial

Los Dos De Tamaulipas (WINNER)

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

Edgardo Nuñez



K-pop Artist of the Year:

JENNIE

ROSÉ (WINNER)

j-hope

Jin

LISA

K-pop Group of the Year:

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids (WINNER)

TWICE

BLACKPINK



K-pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI (WINNER)

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“Killin’ It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop):

82Major

Meovv

AllDay Project

Cortis (WINNER)

Hearts2Hearts

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Amy Allen (WINNER)

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt (WINNER)

Dijon

Jack Antonoff

Max Martin & Shellback

Sounwave

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“Gabriela” – KATSEYE

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sapphire” – Ed Sheeran

“Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” – MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“toxic till the end” – ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, “Building the Band”

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

Bad Bunny, “Happy Gilmore 2”

Becky G, “REBBECA”

Ed Sheeran, “ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience”

Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!” (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers, “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

Karol G, “Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful”

Lady Gaga, “Wednesday”

LISA, “The White Lotus”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era”

Zara Larsson, “Up Close”

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams

Adam DeGross for Post Malone

Anna Lee for Coldplay

baeth for Tate McRae

Chris Cornejo for Shakira

Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry

Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish

Hyghly for The Weeknd

Joshua Halling for Oasis

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE (WINNER)

Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes

Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”

“F1 the Album”

“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”

“KPop Demon Hunters” (WINNER)

“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny, “DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour”

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”

BLACKPINK, “Deadline World Tour”

Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism Tour”

Ella Langley, “Still Hungover Tour”

KATSEYE, “Beautiful Chaos Tour”

Lady Gaga, “The Mayhem Ball”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet Tour”

Tate McRae, “Miss Possessive Tour”

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” (WINNER)

Zara Larsson, “Midnight Sun Tour”

Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category

Benson Boone, Cover song

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage

Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop

Coldplay, Crowd cam (WINNER)

Dua Lipa, Surprise guest

Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest

KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break

Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night

ROLE MODEL, Sally

Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity “Juno” arrest

Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star