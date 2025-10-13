/Taylor Swift's Eras Tour docuseries: Know when and where to watch, more details unveiled

Taylor Swift has given a treat to her Swifties! The singer announced that her Eras Tour docuseries is scheduled to be released soon this year. In addition to the docuseries, a new concert film will also be released. Let's delve into knowing more details.

More details about the Eras Tour docuseries

Much to the excitement of the fans, more content from the Eras Tour is headed towards the fans. A new docuseries of The Eras Tour, which will be six episodes, was announced in the recent broadcast of Good Morning America. It will premiere on Disney+ this winter. The exact date of it is yet to be announced by the makers.

According to a report by Variety, the docuseries will showcase the life of Taylor Swift, spotlighting performers, family members, and friends, including tour opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter and guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch. Reportedly, the first two episodes will go up for streaming on December 12, with two more episodes at a time each of the two weeks after that.

As per the report, apart from the docuseries, fans will also get to see the Eras Tour final show in Vancouver, Canada, on their screens in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show. As per Variety, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, meanwhile, is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

All about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The American 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is produced by singer-songwriter Taylor

Swift and directed by Sam Wrench. It documents the Los Angeles shows of the Eras Tour (2023–2024), Swift's sixth headlining concert tour and the highest-grossing tour of all time.