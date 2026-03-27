/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rule the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 in first joint appearance

They have been together since 2023, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce only made their first appearance together as a couple at an award show on Thursday night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Grammy winner and NFL star were both in attendance at Thursday night’s show, which was held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. While fans had hoped that the pair would also make their red carpet debut together, the couple chose to only attend the award ceremony together. Before the ceremony, Swift walked solo on the red carpet.

Swift mentions fiancé Kelce in her winning speech

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It was a special night for the singer who won the pop album of the year award and sang praise for her fiancé in her speech.

“The album The Life of a Showgirl was really inspired by the energy that I felt looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night. And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free, and so I wanna say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling,” she said. “This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who’s here tonight.”

She also thanked iHeart and her fans who enjoyed her song The Fate of Ophelia, noting that “you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point.”

This was Swift's sole appearance at an awards show in 2026. She walked the carpet in a mint-green mini skirt and corset ensemble that was adorned with sparkly embellishments.

Taylor Swift was the most nominated artist at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, leading the nominees with a total of nine nods. Swift won the top honours of the night, including song of the year (for “The Fate of Ophelia”), best music video (for the same track) and artist of the year.