/Comedian Alex Duong, best known for Blue Bloods, dies at 42 after battling rare cancer diagnosis

Renowned American comedian and television actor Alex Duong, best known for his role of criminal and gang leader Sonny Le in the American police procedural television series Blue Bloods, has reportedly died at the age of 42. Alex was suffering from a rare cancer.

Alex Duong's battle with rare cancer diagnosis

Alex's close friend Hilarie Steele shared an update on the comedian's GoFundMe page: "With the heaviest hearts, we share that our dear Alex passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by love and dear friends. He was comfortable and thankfully out of pain." Before his death, Steele had stated that Duong went into septic shock in the hospital and was fighting for his life.

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Alex Duo was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma after he developed a headache at the beginning of 2025, and one day others noticed his left eye was bulging, as per the report of the Los Angeles Times.

Reportedly, he lost vision in his affected eye and within months owed $400,000 in medical costs. Duong's cancer required extensive radiation and chemotherapy, which led to metastasized to his spine, and he was bedridden as of February.

Fans pay tribute to Alex Duong

Soon after the passing of Alex Duong, netizens took social media platforms to mourn the demise of the comedian. One user wrote, "RIP Alex Duong, Actor & Comedian. Sonny Le in Blue Bloods, Everybody Hates Chris, The Young and the Restless, 90210, Mad TV, Death Valley, Dexter, Genghis Khan in The Cost of Living, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle #InMemoriam #RIP."

Another user wrote, "Alex Duong, has played his part in the entertainment industry—putting smiles on people's faces but it's unfortunate death has snatched him at just 42. This is a sad news, so worrying & devastating! Sad." "RIP comedian, actor Alex Duong. Hw lost a battle with cancer at 42", wrote the third user.

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