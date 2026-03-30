/What's next after Dhurandhar? Akshaye Khanna all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with this film, see BTS photo

The world may still be reeling under the spell of Dhurandhar and his performance, but actor Akshaye Khanna is on to his next. The actor played Rehman Dacait in the first part of Dhurandhar, a role that has cemented his position in the big league after decades of being in Bollywood. And while the world is still going ga-ga over his performance in the film, Khanna is stepping into a new space.

The actor is now set to make his Telugu film debut in a film titled Mahakali.

Akshay Khanna's Telugu debut

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On March 28, which was Khanna’s birthday, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film, which showed Khanna in a strikingly new avatar. The actor will play Shukracharya in the film.

Varma took to X to share a photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created together!”

About Mahakali

Mahakali is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and aims to expand the filmmaker's ambitious storytelling world. Headlined by Bhoomi Shetty, the film is set to introduce the first female superhero within this universe.

The film is being directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and created by Prasanth Varma. The project presents Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, described by the makers as an “eternal Asura guru.”

Akshaye Khanna’s slate of films