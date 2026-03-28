Akshaye Khanna's nostalgic roles you might have forgotten: Jeetu from Videocon to Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh

Akshaye Khanna turned 51 on March 28. Before he made the world go gaga over his performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, the actor had already portrayed several unforgettable and remarkable roles in his earlier projects that continue to keep fans entertained. Take a look below.
Aside from receiving high praise for his role in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait, king of Lyari, Akshaye Khanna has played several nostalgic roles that fans are still hooked on. On the occasion of his 51st birthday, revisit his iconic characters, including the charming Jeetu from Hungama to the brave Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh from Border.
Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film features Akshaye Khanna as Jai, a playful and witty young man. He tricks Anjali (Kareena Kapoor) into a fake romance to seek revenge, as the two come from feuding families. Several comedy scenes from the film continue to appear on viewers' screens after many years, highlighting Khanna's impeccable comic timing in dialogue delivery.
The actor depicts the role of Lieutenant Dharamvir Singh Bhan, a young, courageous officer, in JP Dutta's patriotic film, which is set during the India–Pakistan war of 1971, exploring a of 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defending their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force the next morning.
“Jeetu from Videocon,” Akshaye Khanna’s most iconic dialogue from this Priyadarshan directorial. He pays Jeetu, an honest young electronics-store owner, who falls in love with Anjali (Rimi Sen) after she enters his life, believing she is a rich girl, while in fact she is a struggling young woman looking for a job.
Khanna played the role of Siddharth, one of the close friends in a group of three that also includes Akash (Aamir Khan) and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan). While Siddharth becomes busy devoting himself to art, Akash goes to Australia, and Sameer tries to woo a girl, which leads their friendship to fall apart.
Akshaye Khanna’s popularity soared following his role in the romantic thriller, where he played a pivotal negative role named Karan Malhotra opposite Bobby Deol as Raj Singhania. It follows Karan, who decides to cheat Raj, a businessman, by getting Priya, his lover. He decides to convince Priya to marry Raj so that they can claim his wealth.
The musical drama follows Dia (Madhuri Dixit), who returns to her hometown to find that her old dance theatre is about to be demolished. The antagonist behind this is Raja Uday Singh, played by Akshaye Khanna, who forces Dia to prove its value.