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The Wonderfools: When and where to watch Cha Eun Woo-Park Eun Bin's k-drama?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 17:34 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 17:34 IST
The Wonderfools: When and where to watch Cha Eun Woo-Park Eun Bin's k-drama?

The Wonderfools Photograph: (X)

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The Wonderfools, starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Eun Bin in lead roles, will be releasing this year. But when and where can you watch this South Korean drama? Read to know more.

South Korean actor Cha Eun Woo has been mired in controversy involving tax evasion since January this year. The True Beauty star got caught up in the tax evasion allegations of failing to pay over $13.6 million in taxes. Amidst this, the chatter around his upcoming show titled The Wonderfools, starring alongside Park Eun-bin, is growing. But when will it release, and where can you watch it?

What's the update about The Wonderfools show?

The most-talked-about show, The Wonderfools, will reportedly hold its official production presentation in Seoul on May 12, marking its first public unveiling, as per OSEN's coverage, by report of The Chosun Daily. Reportedly, the event will be attended by director Yoo In Seok, with cast including Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Wook, Choi Dae Hoon, Lim Seong Jae and Son Hyun Joo, among others.

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An earlier report of the South Korean show might be delayed due to Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion allegations. But it will be proceeding as originally planned.

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All about The Wonderfools

The Wonderfools is scheduled to release on streaming platform Netflix in April-June, as part of the 2026 Korean slate announcement. Although the makers haven't announced the specific date for its release.

For the unversed, The Wonderfools is written by Heo Da Joong and directed by Yoo In Sik. The series will focus on the experiences of flawed superhumans, who are unable to control their abilities and end up using them unintentionally, and is set in the year 1999.

For the unversed, Park Eun Bin, the female lead, is best known for the shows Extraordinary Woo, Castaway Diva, The King's Affection and Do You Like Brahms? among others. While Cha Eun Woo has featured in renowned shows including True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Gangnam Beauty and Island, among others.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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