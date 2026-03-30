South Korean actor Cha Eun Woo has been mired in controversy involving tax evasion since January this year. The True Beauty star got caught up in the tax evasion allegations of failing to pay over $13.6 million in taxes. Amidst this, the chatter around his upcoming show titled The Wonderfools, starring alongside Park Eun-bin, is growing. But when will it release, and where can you watch it?

What's the update about The Wonderfools show?

The most-talked-about show, The Wonderfools, will reportedly hold its official production presentation in Seoul on May 12, marking its first public unveiling, as per OSEN's coverage, by report of The Chosun Daily. Reportedly, the event will be attended by director Yoo In Seok, with cast including Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Wook, Choi Dae Hoon, Lim Seong Jae and Son Hyun Joo, among others.

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An earlier report of the South Korean show might be delayed due to Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion allegations. But it will be proceeding as originally planned.

All about The Wonderfools

The Wonderfools is scheduled to release on streaming platform Netflix in April-June, as part of the 2026 Korean slate announcement. Although the makers haven't announced the specific date for its release.

For the unversed, The Wonderfools is written by Heo Da Joong and directed by Yoo In Sik. The series will focus on the experiences of flawed superhumans, who are unable to control their abilities and end up using them unintentionally, and is set in the year 1999.