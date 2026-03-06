/Cha Eun Woo tax evasion scandal: True Beauty star removed from military series, replaced by actor-idol Rowoon

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun Woo's troubles in regard to his involvement in the tax evasion scandal are far from over. Best known for his roles in True Beauty and Wonderful World, Cha Eun Woo has been under investigation by the National Tax Service for a scandal worth $13.6 million, which seems to be getting deeper with each day. In the latest development, Cha Eun Woo has been removed from the military series and is being replaced by another actor and idol Rowoon.

Cha Eun Woo removed from the military series and replaced by Rowoon?

The former SF9 member and actor Rowoon will be appearing as a storyteller for the series on the Defence Media Agency's channel KFN Plus and is preparing for filming, as per a report of The Korea Times. Earlier, the series had featured Cha Eun Woo, but the videos had to be removed from the channel. Cha Eun Woo had featured in four episodes reportedly last year.

Currently, the episodes in which Cha appeared have been set to private, with the message “This video is unavailable” appearing in the programme's playlist. The series for which Cha Eun Woo is replaced by

Rowoon is titled These Days in the Military, in which the celebrities serving in the military appear as storytellers. Previous celebrities who had appeared are Song Kang and NCT member Taeyong.

For the unversed, Rowoon had enlisted for mandatory military service in the South Korean Army on October 27 last year. Reportedly, he was earlier scheduled to enlist on July 21, but after receiving a Grade 7 decision during his enlistment medical evaluation, which required a re-examination, he filed an appeal, underwent another examination and was ultimately deemed fit for active duty.

Who is Rowoon?

Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor and a former member of the boy band SF9. He was introduced as a trainee in FNC Entertainment's reality show Cheongdam-dong 111. He began his acting career in television series with a minor supporting role in KBS2's School 2017. He then went on to star in several other shows, including Where Stars Land, Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, The King's Affection, Tomorrow, Destined With You, The Matchmakers and The Murky Stream, among others.

All about Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion scandal

According to several reports, Cha Eun Woo was recently notified by the National Tax Service Seoul Regional Office that he would owe more than 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in additional income tax following an intensive audit conducted in the first half of last year. Reportedly, the amount is believed to be the largest ever sought from an individual artist.

Cha’s side has requested a tax assessment review to challenge the appropriateness of the National Tax Service’s decision. They argued, "Due to frequent changes in Fantagio’s representatives, Cha’s mother, feeling anxious about her son’s entertainment activities and determined to protect him, established the company to directly manage his career. It is a formally registered entertainment planning company, not a paper company." However, the address of the management company established by his mother, registered as a popular culture and arts planning business on June 15, 2022, is Tongjin-eup, Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi-do. The company’s address is known to be the building of an eel restaurant operated by the mother in Ganghwa-do, Incheon.