/Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case: Actor's agency Fantagio denies any involvement, issues statement

Renowned South Korean actor and idol of the group ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo, has reportedly landed in legal trouble after allegations of him evading $13 million in taxes. Reportedly, he was notified by the National Tax Service for alleged income tax evasion. Amid this, his agency Fantagio has responded to the allegations.

What did Cha Eun Woo's agency say about the allegations of a tax evasion probe?

With the growing criticism surrounding the case, Cha Eun Woo's agency released an official statement, as per the report of The Chosun Daily. The statement read, "This case primarily concerns whether the corporation established by Cha's mother qualifies as a legitimate taxable entity."

It has not been finalised or officially notified yet. We plan to actively explain the legal and interpretative issues through proper procedures. The artist and tax representatives will cooperate sincerely to ensure the process concludes swiftly. We ask for your understanding regarding the difficulties in confirming anything beyond our official statement."

What has Cha Eun Woo's side stated?

According to The Chosun Daily, Cha Eun Woo's side stated, “The main issue is whether the corporation established by Cha Eun-woo’s mother qualifies as a substantive taxation target. This has not been finalised or officially notified yet. We plan to actively explain the legal interpretation and application issues through proper procedures. The artist and tax agent will cooperate sincerely to expedite the process.”

Cha’s side has requested a tax assessment review to challenge the appropriateness of the National Tax Service’s decision. They argued, "Due to frequent changes in Fantagio’s representatives, Cha’s mother, feeling anxious about her son’s entertainment activities and determined to protect him, established the company to directly manage his career. It is a formally registered entertainment planning company, not a paper company."

