/Luke Hemsworth reveals why working with his brothers Chris and Liam will be difficult: 'We've talked about it...'

The Hemsworth brothers – Luke, Chris and Liam – are a famous trio of Australian actors born in Melbourne to Leonie and Craig Hemsworth. Raised in the Northern Territory and Phillip Island, they are known for their close bond and successful Hollywood careers. However, recently, Luke shared that it would be difficult to feature together in a film.

What did Luke Hemsworth say about featuring alongside brothers in a film?

The eldest Hemsworth brother, whose new film Beast will be releasing next month, revealed that he wants to work with his siblings and has often spoken about collaborating, in an interaction with E! News.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said, "I would love to do something. And we've talked about it a lot. I think we all just need to find the right project. We need to get Chris booked in about two years in advance. He's incredibly in demand. I would love to. So, if anyone wants to write something, then please, please, come and see us.

For the unversed, the eldest brother, Luke, is best known for his role as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO series Westworld. He began his career in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. The middle brother, Chris, is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is one of Hollywood's leading action stars. While the younger brother Liam is known for his roles in The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, and The Last Song.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth thanks MCU fans for their love and support with Legacy of Thor video Watch

About Luke Hemsworth's upcoming film

Beast is an upcoming sports action film, which is set in the world of mixed martial arts and will also star Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson. The film is produced by Broken Open Pictures and is directed by Tyler Atkins. Russell Crowe co-wrote the script with David Frigerio, who will produce alongside Tim O'Hair and John Schwarz.