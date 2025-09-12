Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged after six years of dating: Their relationship timeline

Liam Hemsworth is engaged! The Australian actor is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple, who first sparked romance rumours in December 2019, shared the good news with the world via a sweet Instagram post.

On Friday (Sept 12), the 29-year-old model announced the news with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a dazzling engagement ring.

The first photo of the carousel post shows Brooks and Liam smiling sweetly. She’s wrapping her arms around her fiance, proudly showing off her diamond ring.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The second picture is of the sky, and the third picture is of Brooks’ hand, where her sparkling ring can’t be missed. The model simply captioned the post with a white heart.

Soon after the couple made their engagement official, congratulations started pouring in.

One user wrote, ''So thrilled for you and Liam! ❤️ Congratulations, here’s to a fabulous life shared together.''

Another user wrote,''Congratulations!!! You both deserve this stage in life 😍😍😍.''

The confirmation comes after the couple sparked engagement rumours when Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring. However, they remained silent.

When Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks will tie the knot is still a mystery, but fans hope it will be soon.

When did Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks start dating?

Romance rumours about Hemsworth and Brooks first broke in December 2019 when she was spotted with the actor’s family at a brunch in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

While keeping their relationship private at first, the couple went Instagram official in June 2021. The actor shared a photo of himself, Brooks, with his superstar brother Chris Hemsworth, along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and others. They have made several public appearances together since then, but they have also made sure to keep their romance away from the media glare.