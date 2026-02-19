/Thor 5 in works? Chris Hemsworth hints at plans of being part of franchise following Avengers: Doomsday return

Chris Hemsworth will soon be back in action with his Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. With fans eagerly waiting for updates on the latest installment of the popular Marvel franchise, the Hollywood actor has revealed some important details in regard to it. The Extraction star hinted at the plans of Thor 5.

Chris Hemsworth on plans of being in Thor 5?

Speaking on the Smartless Podcast, Chris Hemsworth spoke about plans of playing the role of Thor a couple of times. He revealed that he will continue playing the superhero after his return in the film. While hinting at the upcoming installment of Thor, Chris stated, "Yeah, it's wild. I was talking to Kevin Feige about it, and he said it's cool because the audience now expects dramatic turns with the character."

He further said, "Whatever we do next, we've got some ideas to do something pretty unique again and hopefully be (different)."

When will Thor 5 begin its filming process?

Last year, reports had revealed that Marvel Studios are in the developing stage. with George Miller reportedly in talks to helm the film, as Taika Waititi won't be returning. There are also reports that Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Loki in this fifth part of Thor. This film will be a part of the next MCU saga after Avengers: Secret Wars. Soon fans too expressed their views.

All about Thor franchise

Thor is a god in Norse mythology and is associated with thunder, lightning, storms, and the protection of humankind. Son of Odin and Joro, he is a god who battles against monsters.