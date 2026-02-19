/Lil Poppa dies at 25: Everything to know about the hip-hop artist's past life, girlfriend and relationship

Well-known Florida rapper Lil Poppa died at 25 on February 18. Known for his soulful storytelling and raw lyrics, he gained fame with hits like "Purple Hearts" and stayed in the spotlight due to his relationship with Toie Robert.
Janarious Mykel Wheeler, popularly known as Lil Poppa, was a Florida rapper who reportedly died at the age of 25 on Wednesday, February 18. The artist was best known for his music, which majorly reflected his upbringing, struggles, and ambition, helping him connect with the audience. After gaining popularity, he joined Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG), which elevated his profile and expanded his reach within the hip-hop industry. Here's everything to know about the well-known artist.
Janarious Mykel Wheeler, Lil Poppa, grew up on the Eastside of Jacksonville, Florida. His early life was not revealed briefly, but the majority of his songs were based on the harsh realities and struggles he faced, which he later depicted in his song, titled “Pain All Gone.”
His melodic yet unique rap style quickly drew attention and helped him amass a large fan base. Joining hands with Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group, marked a major step in his career and expanded his reach within the hip-hop industry.
Beyond music, Lil Poppa’s personal life always remained in the public eye due to his connection with Toie Roberts, Rick Ross's daughter. Known for her business ventures and strong social media presence, Toie was already a known face before the relationship. Their romance gradually moved into the spotlight as fans noticed shared posts and public appearances.
The couple announced their pregnancy, which gained widespread attention. In 2022, they welcomed their son. Many fans noticed that since becoming a father, his raps had a more emotional tone, which they appreciated.
Later, online chatter speculated about rifts between the couple. Social media posts and subtle lyrical references fueled rumours about ups and downs. But neither Lil Poppa nor Toie publicly addressed the issue.
On February 18, 2026, news of Lil Poppa's sudden and tragic death spread over the Internet. News of his passing shocked fans and fellow artists, especially as he had recently released new music. The reason behind his death has not yet been revealed. However, his death has raised concerns about sickle cell anaemia, which he had been suffering and had previously opened up about.