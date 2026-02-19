/Lil Poppa dies at 25: Everything to know about the hip-hop artist's past life, girlfriend and relationship

Janarious Mykel Wheeler, Lil Poppa, grew up on the Eastside of Jacksonville, Florida. His early life was not revealed briefly, but the majority of his songs were based on the harsh realities and struggles he faced, which he later depicted in his song, titled “Pain All Gone.”

His melodic yet unique rap style quickly drew attention and helped him amass a large fan base. Joining hands with Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group, marked a major step in his career and expanded his reach within the hip-hop industry.