/Shia LaBeouf breaks silence following release from jail over Mardi Gras fight, spotted dancing on Bourbon street

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf is grabbing headlines after being arrested over an alleged fight at Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Now, post-release, the Transformers star broke his silence on social media after being charged with two counts of simple battery. Moreover, he was even spotted dancing on Bourbon Street.

What did Shia LaBeouf say about the fight in New Orleans?

Taking to his X handle, Shia wrote 'Free me' in a post, just a day after his arrest after an alleged physical altercation at midnight on February 17. Apart from the post, another one Shia had earlier shared was a selfie in which he can be seen wearing sunglasses and beads on February 15.

Netizens soon took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Yoo, if you need a sponsor, let me know—I used to be just like you—beautiful girls and tonnes of opportunities, and I almost pissed it all away—I can help you through the AA program—try it, man." Another user wrote, "God bless you, buddy. Make a comeback, man. Jesus is the only way. I am working on it too. Ditch Catholic stuff. Go Evangelical." “Whatever you're carrying right now, I hope you find real freedom, the kind that heals the mind, steadies the heart, and lets a person breathe again, Shia,” wrote the third user.

Just after his release from jail, he went to a popular burger place and even chatted with a newlywed couple about the importance of marriage, as per the report of TMZ. In another report, the actor returned to Bourbon Street and was spotted with Mardi Gras beads around his neck and was dancing away to music.

Why did the fight break out in New Orleans involving Shia LaBeouf?

Shia LaBeouf has allegedly aimed homophobic slurs at two men; one of whom identifies as queer, and the other, who dresses in drag, was arrested for this, as per a report by The Guardian. One of the victims reportedly revealed that Shia screamed, “You are a f*****g faggot.” In a police report, Shia can be heard saying, "These faggots put me in jail."

Did Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth part ways?

According to reports, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have reportedly been separated since 2025, and it was kept out of the public eye until February this year, when it was revealed that the Hollywood actor has relocated to Louisiana. Reportedly, this move was intended to be close to his family. Although the duo are yet to give an official statement, and it's unclear if they have filed for divorce.