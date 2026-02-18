/Vivek Agnihotri addresses Operation Sindoor film speculation; ‘big nationalistic project'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the rumour about making a film based on India’s Operation Sindoor, the targeted military strikes post the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. While he did not confirm the project, the director assured fans that he is working on a "big nationalistic" film, and it will be revealed when the time comes.

What is the rumour?

Speculations about a film on Operation Sindoor began after a report suggested that Agnihotri and T-Series are collaborating on a project. As per the buzz, the film is expected to be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner in association with I Am Buddha Productions.

Agnihotri reacts to the buzz

During a conversation with India Today, Agnihotri neither confirmed nor denied the speculations. "I am not disclosing any name. I am working on a big nationalistic project, and I will announce it at my own time. It’s very big, very interesting," he said.

While he has not disclosed the project, multiple reports claim that the film would take inspiration from the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which killed several civilians. The storyline is reportedly said to focus on India’s retaliatory military response.

If the rumour comes true, the project will mark another military and real-event-inspired cinema in Bollywood after films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shershaah, Raazi, Ikkis, and 120 Bahudur. It will also be the first collaboration between Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar.

Currently, T-Series is enjoying the success of Border 2, which was released on January 23, 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh, it featured Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead. The film was a sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border and was inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Agnihotri’s recent works