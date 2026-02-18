/Warner Bros movies: From Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings- Watch these 7 all-time favourites on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Warner Bros. has consistently delivered masterpieces like Harry Potter and The Dark Knight and many more, which have connected with global audiences for decades. From iconic characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harry Potter, the studio has made a significant impact.
Warner Bros has been one of Hollywood's most popular studios for over a century. From portraying iconic characters to bold storytelling, the studio gained much popularity through its large-scale productions and unique ideas in a variety of genres. Here, take a look at seven all-time favourite movies, including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Lord of the Rings, and many more.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
This is a part of the long-running and popular Harry Potter film franchise. It focuses on the iconic trio, Harry, Ron, and Hermione, who go into hiding as Voldemort takes over the Ministry of Magic. Later, the trio tries to figure out how to find and destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes using the clues left by Dumbledore.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Peter Jackson's directorial centers on Frodo and Sam's perilous journey into Mordor, where they aim to destroy the One Ring in Mount Doom, while Aragorn leads the forces of good against Sauron's armies at Minas Tirith.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Apple TV
The action sci-fi focuses on Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who has always questioned the reality of the world around him. He took a deep dive into his suspicions after learning about the dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside simulated intelligent machines to harvest human body heat as an energy source.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1990 crime thriller follows Henry Hill, a mafia associate, as he grows up idolising gangsters in his neighbourhood. He, along with his friends Jimmy and Tommy, decides to turn their luck into theft, hijacking, and extortion, living lavishly and acting with impunity.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The action-packed movie features Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, who steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. Things take a turn after he becomes wanted for his wife's murder, and his only chance at redemption is to perform a nearly impossible task.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Warner Bros movie follows Batman, who teams up with the police lieutenant James Gordon and the attorney Harvey Dent to put a stop to the crimes happening in Gotham City. However, their execution gets complicated by the presence of the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind.
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is considered the scariest movie of all time. Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel. The plot of the film is about a 14-year-old boy who was possessed by an evil spirit and forced to perform supernatural rituals.