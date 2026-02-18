LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Warner Bros movies: From Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings- Watch these 7 all-time favourites on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Warner Bros movies: From Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings- Watch these 7 all-time favourites on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 13:16 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 13:16 IST

Warner Bros. has consistently delivered masterpieces like Harry Potter and The Dark Knight and many more, which have connected with global audiences for decades. From iconic characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harry Potter, the studio has made a significant impact.

Warner Bros movies
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Warner Bros movies

Warner Bros has been one of Hollywood's most popular studios for over a century. From portraying iconic characters to bold storytelling, the studio gained much popularity through its large-scale productions and unique ideas in a variety of genres. Here, take a look at seven all-time favourite movies, including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Lord of the Rings, and many more.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

This is a part of the long-running and popular Harry Potter film franchise. It focuses on the iconic trio, Harry, Ron, and Hermione, who go into hiding as Voldemort takes over the Ministry of Magic. Later, the trio tries to figure out how to find and destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes using the clues left by Dumbledore.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Peter Jackson's directorial centers on Frodo and Sam's perilous journey into Mordor, where they aim to destroy the One Ring in Mount Doom, while Aragorn leads the forces of good against Sauron's armies at Minas Tirith.

The Matrix
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Matrix

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Apple TV

The action sci-fi focuses on Neo, a computer programmer and hacker who has always questioned the reality of the world around him. He took a deep dive into his suspicions after learning about the dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside simulated intelligent machines to harvest human body heat as an energy source.

Goodfellas
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Goodfellas

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 1990 crime thriller follows Henry Hill, a mafia associate, as he grows up idolising gangsters in his neighbourhood. He, along with his friends Jimmy and Tommy, decides to turn their luck into theft, hijacking, and extortion, living lavishly and acting with impunity.

Inception
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Inception

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The action-packed movie features Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, who steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. Things take a turn after he becomes wanted for his wife's murder, and his only chance at redemption is to perform a nearly impossible task.

The Dark Knight
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Dark Knight

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Warner Bros movie follows Batman, who teams up with the police lieutenant James Gordon and the attorney Harvey Dent to put a stop to the crimes happening in Gotham City. However, their execution gets complicated by the presence of the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind.

The Exorcist
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Exorcist

Where to watch: ZEE5

It is considered the scariest movie of all time. Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel. The plot of the film is about a 14-year-old boy who was possessed by an evil spirit and forced to perform supernatural rituals.

Trending Photo

'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?
6

'Death to Khamenei': Anti-regime sentiments still simmering in Iran, shots fired: Will Trump attack Tehran?

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: From abduction to the DNA dead end
10

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: From abduction to the DNA dead end

Warner Bros movies: From Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings- Watch these 7 all-time favourites on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
8

Warner Bros movies: From Harry Potter to The Lord of the Rings- Watch these 7 all-time favourites on Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Redactions in Epstein Files like ‘institutional gaslighting’, UN panel says - 'Racism, extreme misogyny'
7

Redactions in Epstein Files like ‘institutional gaslighting’, UN panel says - 'Racism, extreme misogyny'

T20 World Cup 2026 | Another IND vs PAK possible? Which teams India face in Super 8 matches and when
5

T20 World Cup 2026 | Another IND vs PAK possible? Which teams India face in Super 8 matches and when