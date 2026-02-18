/Disha Patani house firing case: Delhi Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi aide; details inside

Delhi Police Special Cell has achieved a breakthrough in the firing case outside actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence. The officials have reportedly arrested gangster Mahfooz, also known as Bobby Kabootar, who had been absconding for almost seven years.

Bobby Kabootar arrested

As per News18, the Special Cell’s Counter-Intelligence team planned an operation and apprehended Bobby Kabootar near the Delhi–Gurugram border. Officials state that he is a key person in organised crime networks and is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

What's Bobby Kabootar's role in the Disha Patani firing case?

According to authorities, Mahfooz reportedly had a major role in the September 12, 2025, firing outside Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly. It is said that he supplied firearms to the shooters, which were allegedly sourced from abroad.

The incident had shocked the whole neighbourhood, as multiple rounds were reportedly fired in the early hours while the actress's family members were present at home.

Bobby Kabootar's links to other cases

As per reports, Bobby Kabootar is a “history-sheeter" and was wanted by several agencies, including the National Investigation Agency. He was also booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Investigators suggest that he was allegedly involved in the murder of the Nadeem Brothers as well, and had played a major role in reconnaissance activities ahead of the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, where he reportedly gathered intelligence on the victim’s movements.

Other details in Disha Patani's case

In the Disha Patani firing case, earlier, two shooters were killed in a police encounter near Ghaziabad’s Tronica City, while three others were arrested. According to the reports, the attack was linked to extortion tactics, and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for the incident.