Disha Patani’s father reacts to the firing incident, says Khushboo was ‘misrepresented'

In the early hours of Friday (Sept 12), multiple gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's family house in UP's Bareilly. The news of the firing sent shockwaves across the country.

The incident, which took place outside Disha's family home in the Civil Lines area, is said to be linked to her sister Khushboo Patani's statement against spiritual leaders Premandandji and Aniruddhacharya. Her statement was considered demeaning to the Hindu saints and triggered a major controversy.

Disha Patani's father on the shooting | First statement

A day after the firing incident outside their home, Disha's father shared his first statement on the matter and reacted to his daughter Khushboo's remarks, defending her, saying her words were wrongly interpreted.

Defending her daughter, Jagdish told ANI,'''Khushboo (sister of actor Disha Patani) was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj.''

Adding that he and his family come from the Sanatana Dharma and hold respect for all the Hindu saints, he said,'''We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us."

Which gang has claimed responsibility for the firing?

Two men were reportedly sent by the Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, who claimed the responsibility.

In a Facebook post, they stated the reason for firing was Kushhboo's statement against revered saints.

“I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that took place at Khushboo Patna / Disha Patna (Bollywood actress)’s house (villa number 40, Civil Lines Bareilly, U.P.) we had this carried out. She had insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma,” the post reads.

However, the police are still investigating the authenticity of the case.

Khushboo Patani's controversy explained.