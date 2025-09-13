From Love Game in Eastern Fantasy to Eternal Love: Yu Menglong's best shows and dramas to watch on OTT

Famous Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong is no more. Remembering him, here's the list of some of his best TV shows and dramas that are definitely worth watching.
From debuting in a short film, The Little Prince, to gaining popularity in romantic drama, Eternal Love, Yu Menglong was a profound singer, actor, model and music video director. Tragically, he died at 37 after falling from a building on Sept 11, 2025.
As a tribute to Yu Menglong, we have made a list of his must-watch movies and shows to binge-watch on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Love Game in Eastern Fantasy is a romantic drama that garnered numerous positive reviews, boosting the actor's popularity. The plot centres on a modern-day woman who is transformed into a villain and transported to a fantasy world. She has been assigned a mission that includes falling in love with Yu Menglong's character, Li Zhun. A crucial task that holds the key to her return to her own world.
Where to watch: Netflix
Another romantic hit, Eternal Love, is considered one of Yu Menglong's best works. Playing the role of Bai Zhen, brother of Bai Qian, in the TV series. The show revolves around a historical love story of Bai Qian and Prince Ye Hua, who pass their love through three lifetime trials and overcome every obstacle that comes.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The cult classic by Yu Menglong, The Love Lasts Two Minds, tells the story of childhood friends Jing Ci and Feng Mian Wan, who were separated due to their mutual hatred and met again while solving crimes and protecting the people.
Where to watch: Prime Video & MX Player
A romantic TV series tells the story of an unusual dream of a fashion designer, Wen Yi, who dreams of marrying a wealthy dating app founder, Shan Liang, played by Yu Menglong. Continued with the struggles and the problems their marriage faces leave them in trouble.