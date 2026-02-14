/Galentine’s Day 2026: Disha Patani-Mouni Roy to Saiee Manjrekar-Sreeleela, celebrating best female friendships of Bollywood

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani share an amazing bond with each other. Their friendship includes humour, loyalty, and an understanding of each other. After years of dealing with fame, criticism, and a lot of attention from fans, the two actresses have each other. Their friendship is based on holidays, funny moments, and constant support for each other through the ups and downs of their careers. Looking at the events of their lives and the media attention that surrounds them, it's not easy to understand what a regular life means. But they have a relationship that allows them to be normal, like in any other life. For them, it's a simple friendship that doesn't recognise you and just cares about you. With humour, support, and trust, Mouni and Disha have a friendship that is growing with each passing day.