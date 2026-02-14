/Galentine’s Day 2026: Disha Patani-Mouni Roy to Saiee Manjrekar-Sreeleela, celebrating best female friendships of Bollywood

Galentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 13th. The day is dedicated to female friendships and sisterhood, and how the girls are their best supporters of each other.
Love stories may be the showstoppers of Bollywood, but some of the most beautiful, stabilising, and strength-giving friendships are the ones women develop with one another, creating headlines nationwide. This Galentine’s Day, we honour powerful female friendships in Bollywood that aren’t just about flashing smiles at the red carpet and acquiring likes on Instagram, but those forged on trust, ambition, emotional support, and mutual growth. From best friends since childhood to industry sisters, these pairs redefine what it means to have your back in this industry.
Mouni Roy and Disha Patani share an amazing bond with each other. Their friendship includes humour, loyalty, and an understanding of each other. After years of dealing with fame, criticism, and a lot of attention from fans, the two actresses have each other. Their friendship is based on holidays, funny moments, and constant support for each other through the ups and downs of their careers. Looking at the events of their lives and the media attention that surrounds them, it's not easy to understand what a regular life means. But they have a relationship that allows them to be normal, like in any other life. For them, it's a simple friendship that doesn't recognise you and just cares about you. With humour, support, and trust, Mouni and Disha have a friendship that is growing with each passing day.
Both Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have known each other since childhood, before they were on any film sets and before they came into the limelight. The two grew up in similar social circles. Their friendship has been healthy and growing through the years. Now, as they are in their adult life as well as in the film industry, they are still the biggest fans and supporters of each other. In life, these two have been each other’s rock. Their friendship shows that it’s possible to preserve a friendship and have a strong bond even when both of them are in the industry.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Krishna Shroff's long-standing friendship is all about positivity and perseverance. From fitness training to life wisdom, coming from different professions, the two women share an affinity that revolves around self-development, discipline, and emotional support. The duo frequently cheers for each other’s achievements and lends a shoulder to each other at tough times. Their friendship is a testament to the fact that there is comfort in women’s cohesion, a place where you can be vulnerable, encouraged, and fearless. A contemporary kind of sisterhood with a perfect dose of strength and softness.
Richa Chadha and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s friendship is more than just personal chemistry. It’s about shared values, artistic honesty, and a voice that won’t be silenced. The two have made a name for themselves by choosing socially relevant, thought-provoking cinema and speaking their minds unapologetically. This is a friendship that finds delight in intellectual conversations, mutual respect, and rooting for each other on and off screen. In a world where women are expected to be the dutiful and good-to-others type, that isn’t really a versatile or even a radical type of friendship. Richa and Parvathy’s friendship reminds us of being supportive, strong, and growing together.
Saiee M Manjrekar and Sreeleela portray a new generation of actresses who value genuine connection over competition. Coming from similar career paths, the two share a warm relationship rooted in mutual respect and encouragement. Whether it’s cheering each other on during releases or being each other’s sounding board through the uncertainties of early stardom, their friendship reflects the importance of having a peer who truly understands the pressure. In an industry where comparisons are inevitable, Saiee and Sreeleela choose collaboration, empathy, and friendship.