/Disha Patani’s father gets weapons license after firing at Bareilly home: What was the incident?

Bollywood actor Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, who is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, has reportedly been issued a weapons licence by the Bareilly district administration. It comes after the firing incident outside their ancestral home in September. On Sunday, District Magistrate Avnish Singh revealed that Patani had earlier applied for permission to keep a revolver/pistol, citing security concerns.

The approval was made following the completion of all legal formalities. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured Patani of full protection arrangements after the incident.

What was the incident?

It was in the early hours of September 11 and 12, 2025, when the attack took place. According to reports, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired 8–10 rounds outside their residence in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area. The case was immediately filed at the Kotwali police station, and the Police recovered empty cartridges at the scene.

Further investigations revealed that the attackers were linked to the Goldy Brar–Rohit Godara gang. The criminal gang later claimed responsibility for firing on social media, and called it a "warning" against the alleged remarks on religious figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. During the incident, Disha’s parents, Jagdish and Padma Patani, and her sister Khushboo Patani were present at the home.

Shooters killed in an encounter

After the incident, a multi-state operation was started that involved the Uttar Pradesh STF, Haryana STF, and Delhi Police. Reportedly, the suspects Ravindra and Arun were identified, tracked down, and killed in an encounter in Ghaziabad on September 17.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya stated that the security at the Patani residence will stay in place, and the case has been given to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

