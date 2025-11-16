/Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur! 7 must-watch movies and series on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Happy birthday, Aditya Roy Kapur! The actor turns 40 today. Let's take a look at his unforgettable performances that left fans impressed. Seven best movies of the Bollywood actor to watch on OTTs.
Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his calm and charismatic performance, turns 40 on November 16. Fans love him not only for his impactful performance, but also good looks. Whether he is playing a heartbroken lover or a gritty action hero, the Bollywood actor lives in the characters. From Aashiqui 2 to The Night Manager, here are the seven best movies of Aditya Roy Kapur to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in July 2025, this movie reunites Aditya Roy Kapur with filmmaker Anurag Basu. In this anthology drama, the story explores modern-day relationships in a bustling metropolis. The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal. Aditya plays the role of Parth Nakul Sahadev, who wrestles with love, vulnerability, and the anxieties of modern relationships.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This is the landmark movie of the birthday boy, and it still has a special place in the hearts of the fans. Aditya plays the role of Rahul Jaykar, a gifted but troubled musician. He was loved for his performance filled with vulnerability, heartbreak, and emotional truth. He starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Aashiqui 2 has unforgettable music.
Where to watch: Netflix
This 2020 romantic action thriller film was directed by Mohit Suri. It features Aditya alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. His rugged look as Advait was a hot topic of conversation on social media. The story is set years after a police encounter that separates him from his lover, and moves forward with an angry young man who goes on a killing spree, with an equally vengeful cop.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV
Playing Avi in this 2020 romantic comedy, Aditya impressed fans with his fun yet flawed friend character. In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor (Kabir Thapar), Deepika Padukone (Naina Talwar, and Kalki Koechlin (Aditi). Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the plot beautifully showcases friendship, ambition, and love.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV
This is a musical romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali. Released in 2017, OK Jaanu explores a breezy, modern love story where Aditya brings charm and authenticity alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He portrays Adi, a carefree young architect trapped in the dilemmas of urban relationships. Adi and Tara's chemistry in the film gained a lot of attention.
Where to watch: Netflix
Another collaboration of Aditya with Anurag Basu that left the fans impressed. Showcasing the fun side of the actor, this multi-story dark comedy film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. It's a light watch to witness Aditya's effortless humour and easygoing charm.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The 2023 crime thriller series features Aditya alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, and Tillotama Shome. Created by Sandeep Modi, it is a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager (2016). The show gained immense love from fans as well as critics, and it's a must-watch for every Aditya Roy Kapur fan, who portrays Shaan Sengupta in it. The series was nominated for an International Emmy.