/Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur! 7 must-watch movies and series on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and other OTTs

Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his calm and charismatic performance, turns 40 on November 16. Fans love him not only for his impactful performance, but also good looks. Whether he is playing a heartbroken lover or a gritty action hero, the Bollywood actor lives in the characters. From Aashiqui 2 to The Night Manager, here are the seven best movies of Aditya Roy Kapur to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

