Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More's 'Dilwale' joke leaves Rohit Shetty in splits, filmmaker's comeback steals the show | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 is reaching an end, and the grand finale is expected to premiere on December 7. Unlike the previous week's intense episodes, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is expected to bring a humorous twist for fans. And the credit goes to none other than filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, who has taken Salman Khan's spot this week, instantly switching up the energy in the house.

Pranit More's comedy

What caught the attention of the viewers was contestant Pranit More roasting the director. In the promo shared by JioHotstar, the filmmaker was seen giving the comedian a “free pass” to roast him, just like he did earlier with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. As per fans, Pranit wasted no time and delivered the “savage set of the season.”

Pranit roasts Rohit Shetty

He started with a punchline, "Rohit sir is so talented; he’s perfect for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He jumps off a moving car, but the biggest danger was spending ₹100 crore on Dilwale." This made Rohit laugh instantly, “₹150 crore.”

The comedian further added, "He respects the police so much that he keeps them at the centre of every film. The police respect him so much that at checkpoints, Rohit sir checks their vehicles, and they tell him, 'Sir, let us go.'"

The hilarious roast left Rohit, the contestants, as well as the viewers in splits. Many fans called it one of the "funniest Weekend Ka Vaar moments" to date.

Rohit Shetty's reply

But Rohit did not let Pranit off so easily. In another promo, the filmmaker is seen making contestants wear electric shock bands for a task, and jokingly warns Pranit by saying, “Salman ka, Shah Rukh ka, Ajay ka-sabka badla lega re tera Shetty.”

Rohit calls out contestants for unfair claims

Though it made viewers laugh, the episode did not end there. Rohit also addressed the ongoing tensions inside Bigg Boss 19 house, including Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesh, calling the show “biased.” While Ashnoor Kaur was encouraged to play independently, Rohit reminded Farrhana Bhatt to control her language.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the promo was released, fans flooded social media praising Pranit for his “fearless,” “bold,” and “perfectly timed” roast. Rohit Shetty was also applauded for taking the jokes sportingly. Fans also called it “the funniest Weekend Ka Vaar of the season.”

Bigg Boss 19 finale

After Mridul Tiwari’s mid-week eviction, the remaining contestants left in the house fighting for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.

The grand finale is set to premiere on December 7 on JioCinema (9 pm) and Colors TV (10:30 pm).