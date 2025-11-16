/Globetrotter event: SS Rajamouli faces backlash for 'not believing in god' remark, Netizens say 'stop making movies...'

One of the most anticipated films of SS Rajamouli, titled Varanasi, which will star Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, is grabbing headlines. Be it technical glitches, the teaser leaked a day before, or many more, the event has become a topic of discussion on social media. Amidst this, the director's remark on God during the event has not gone down well with netizens.

What did SS Rajamouli say during the Globetrotter event?

At the event, Rajamouli addressed the audience and said, "This is an emotional moment for me. I don’t believe in God. My dad came and said Lord Hanuman will take care of things from behind. Is this how he takes care – Thinking of this, I am angry."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added, "My wife is also fond of Lord Hanuman. She behaves as if he’s her friend and converses with him. I got angry at her as well. When my father talked about Hanuman and suggested relying on his blessings for success, I got so angry."

Netizens' reaction to SS Rajamouli's remark

The remark made by SS Rajamouli did not go down well with netizens, and many took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "He doesn't believe in God; he claims he's an atheist.

But wants to make movies related to God just to make money. If you are an atheist, you should stop making movies related to God and stick to your principles of being an atheist and try other

@ssrajamouli. Aren't you that talented?"

Another user wrote, "Rajamouli calling himself an atheist, yet he never misses a chance to cash in on mythological stories. It looks like Telugu and Hindi cinema are going to milk our mythology dry. And as long as the BJP continues to hold the reins, this trend is not going to die down anytime soon."