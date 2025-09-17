/Disha Patani house firing case update: Two gang members arrested after encounter in Ghaziabad

In a major breakthrough in the Disha Patani house firing case, two men linked to Goldy Brar- Rohit Godara gang are arrested following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the accused were injured during the exchange of fire and later taken into custody by the Special Task Force (STF) Noida Unit in coordination with the Delhi Police’s Crime Intelligence (CI) Unit. They were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment and remain under police supervision.

The encounter in Ghaziabad

The encounter took place in Tronica City, Ghaziabad, where police traced the suspects after days of investigation using CCTV footage, intelligence reports and crime records from neighbouring states. When the STF team moved in, the accused opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Both were shot, disarmed, and captured alive.

The arrested men have been identified as Ravindra, son of Kallu from Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra from Gohana Road in Sonipat. Officials confirmed that Ravindra has been involved in multiple criminal activities in the past. From the site, police recovered a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol, and a large number of live cartridges.

About the firing case

The arrests come days after gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly around 3:45 am on September 12. At the time of the firing, the house was occupied by her parents- retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and elder sister Khushbu Patani. No injuries were reported, but the attack caused panic in the Civil Lines area.

Soon after, gangster Goldy Brar, based in Canada, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. He alleged the firing was retaliation against remarks allegedly made by Disha Patani and her sister about religious figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. His post also carried threats and tagged associates from his network, including gang member Rohit Godara.

CM Yogi’s orders for investigation

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the police to take swift action under the state’s zero-tolerance policy on crime. The STF intensified efforts to track the shooters, leading to Tuesday’s encounter and arrests.

Authorities said further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the gang’s involvement.