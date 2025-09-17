/Wait! What? Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged the National Award for four films in a single year?

The National Film Awards 2023 ceremony is set to take place on 23rd September, featuring the actors and actresses who will receive the national award from the Honourable President of India, Draupadi Murmu for their stellar performances. While history will be made on that day, there have been past recipients who have created records, too. For example, Nawazuddin Siddiqui created a record of sorts when he bagged a National Award for four films in a single year.

In 2012, his powerful roles in critically acclaimed films Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, and Talaash earned him the glorious Special Jury Award at the 60th National Film Awards. Not only this, the artist has also received multiple accolades for the stellar performances he showcased to the audience in a single year. Considering he plays powerful and extraordinary roles in each of his films and shows, it's not surprising that Nawazuddin has managed to earn a National Award for four films in the same year.

Remarkable roles of Nawazuddin Siddique

He has showcased versatility in Bollywood by playing numerous characters on screen, from an IB officer in Kahaani to the iconic Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, from a loving husband in Dekh Indian Circus to the most iconic role, as Tehmur Langda in Talaash- the roles have been varied. His portrayals struck a chord in the hearts of the audience, which won him so much name and fame.

The movie, Dekh Indian Circus, features the character of a loving and caring husband and father, which melts a million hearts. On the other hand, Talaash has showcased his versatility at its peak, reaffirming his ability to shine in action-packed thriller movies. From there, critically acclaimed Nawazuddin has never missed any chance to outshine and showcase his true self to his fans.

Journey from a side role to the main lead in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earned a name in Indian cinema from doing side roles in movies like Sarfarosh and New York to the main lead as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Siddique's years of struggle have made him more successful and dedicated to his art in every movie and show. Proving himself as a true legend by delivering exceptional performances in movies and series, he has earned several accolades.

Nawazuddin Siddique's Upcoming Projects