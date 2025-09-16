/From Heeramandi to Pataal Lok: Most watched Indian web series on OTT

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

An action-packed thriller series, The Family Man is a story of a middle-class man, Srikant, who works secretly for India's National Investigation Agency as a senior officer. His life takes a dramatic turn when he has to go on a secret operation without his family's knowledge. The series shows the struggle of Srikant and how he manages to bring his life on track while protecting the nation from the terrorists, and protecting his family from splitting.