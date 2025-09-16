/From Heeramandi to Pataal Lok: Most watched Indian web series on OTT

From the opulence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi to the blood-soaked Mirzapur, to the gritty Pataal Lok- here are some of the most-watched Indian web series of all time.
Indian audience and its taste have evolved so much over the past years and the audience is switching more towards web series from TV shows. Here are the most watched web series on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is a series that narrates the story of two warring brothels in Lahore in pre-Independent India. The show draws focus on an esteemed Mallikajaan, who rules over an elite Haveli, which, with time, becomes a source of conflict between her family members.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal starring Mirzapur is a series that highlights the rampant lawlessness in Mirzapur. The show has Kaleen Bhaiya at the centre - who yeilds power and how two college students, Guddu and Bablu, challenge his power. The plot of the series takes a turn when Kaleen Bhaiya's son, Munna falls in love with a girl named Sweety who is in love with Guddu. Munna's rage and jealousy lead to clashes and violent deaths.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jaideep Ahlawat in Pataal Lok played the role of a cop named Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who has been assigned to investigate an assassination attempt on a journalist, which leads him into the dark, dangerous underworld.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An action-packed thriller series, The Family Man is a story of a middle-class man, Srikant, who works secretly for India's National Investigation Agency as a senior officer. His life takes a dramatic turn when he has to go on a secret operation without his family's knowledge. The series shows the struggle of Srikant and how he manages to bring his life on track while protecting the nation from the terrorists, and protecting his family from splitting.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The comedy slice-of-life series Panchayat is one of the most-watched web show that revolves around the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a gram panchayat in a village in Panchayat after he fails to land a cushy corporate job in the big city.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique, Sacred Games is the most liked and most watched web show that revolves around a police officer named Sartaj Singh chasing Ganesh Gaitonde, a criminal who has a record of unresolved criminal cases. The series is surrounded with violence, underworld crimes, and mysterious suspense, leading the show to be critically acclaimed as one of the must-watch Indian web series.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Criminal Justice follows advocate Madhav Mishra who takes up high profile criminal cases and cracks them through long drawn legal battels.