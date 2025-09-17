/5 facts about Hollywood legend Robert Redford that you may not know

Robert Redford was married twice. In his college era, the actor married Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, and had a son named Scott, who died due to infant death syndrome. After him, the couple had three more children, Shauna, Amy and David James. They went their separate ways. After that, Redford came into a relationship with another woman, Sibylle Szaggars, with whom he spent 16 years of his life. Despite divorcing his first wife and getting into a second marriage, Robert Redford had always praised his wives and his children, whom he felt prouder of.