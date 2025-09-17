/5 facts about Hollywood legend Robert Redford that you may not know

Former director and legendary actor Robert Redford died on September 16, 2025. While he was a well-known face on the big screen, Redford was also a prolific director and environmentalist. Redford also was one of the founders of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.
The founder of the Sundance film festivals usually talks about his interest and the importance skiing holds in his life. The actor quoted that "Skiing holds everything." Explaining this, Redford used to race cars, but he finds peace in skiing, as it switches your mechanical and runny life to one step closer to the real world. He felt more at ease skiing in a snowy area.
In the early days of Robert Redford's life, he was an athlete and spent many years playing football, tennis, baseball and doing horseback riding. Through his keen interest in baseball, the notorious actor was honoured with scholarships, which helped him get enrolled on the University of Colorado.
Robert Redford was married twice. In his college era, the actor married Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, and had a son named Scott, who died due to infant death syndrome. After him, the couple had three more children, Shauna, Amy and David James. They went their separate ways. After that, Redford came into a relationship with another woman, Sibylle Szaggars, with whom he spent 16 years of his life. Despite divorcing his first wife and getting into a second marriage, Robert Redford had always praised his wives and his children, whom he felt prouder of.
Robert Redford has faced a lot of tragedies in his early life. The notable Oscar winner lost his mother because of a bacterial infection at the age of 17. The artist's mother's death left him in depression, feelings of anger, and disillusionment. Alongside, when he and his wife, Lola, were pregnant, they lost their son to sudden infant death syndrome.
Likewise, many people in this world, Robert Redford was unpunctual actor who never showed up on time. This isn't a shocking fact, as actors' lives are not easy; they have to cope with their work and personal life simultaneously on the same level. The artist often got late to the set of the projects.
Defined movie star, Robert Redford, took his biggest break because he had been typecast as a blonde male actor, after his role in the movie "Barefoot in the Park," with his co-star Jane Fonda. He decided to take a prolonged break from acting and made a comeback as both an actor and a director. He then started working in front of and behind the camera.
The legendary Robert Redford bagged multiple awards and accolades. The actor has also been honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by the honourable former US President Barack Obama. His unremarkable work and service earned him the biggest achievement of his life, which reached far beyond the cinema.
Robert Redford founded the Sundance Film Festival to carry on his life's legacy of accomplishments and provide a platform for upcoming artists and filmmakers. He decided to establish the Sundance Institute to provide generous support to independent filmmakers.