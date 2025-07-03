/Disha Patani joins Vishal Bhardwaj's next opposite Shahid Kapoor for a 'dazzling cameo'

Actress Disha Patani has joined the cast of Vishal Bhardwaj's next. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The film is yet to be titled and is slated to release on December 5 2025. Bhardwaj took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce Patani's inclusion in the cast. The actress will be be seen in a cameo role.

Disha Patani in Vishal Bhardwaj's next

On Wednesday, Vishal Bhardwaj took to his Instagram to announce that Disha Patani is all set for a cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor in his new film. Sharing a black and white picture with Disha Patani, the director wrote, “Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor.”

A report in Pinkvilla states that Disha and Shahid will feature in two dance numbers. Both the stars are known to be great dancers and fans can expect two impressive videos.



A source told the publication, "Both songs have the moves and the beats that Shahid's songs are known to have. The appeal of both is completely different, but the wide mass appeal that comes standard with every Shahid song is common to both numbers."



They further added, "Shahid and Disha will be together for a song for the very first time ever. Fans are in for a visual treat. They're bringing serious style and energy to both tracks."



On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last release was Deva with Pooja Hegde. Disha Patani was seen in Yodha in 2024.

