Vishal Bharadwaj visits Priyanka Chopra's LA home; meets Malti for the first time - see pics

Surprise surprise! Director Vishal Bharadwaj took some time out of his busy schedule to have an unplanned reunion with his 7 Khoon Maaf actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Khufiya director also got a chance to meet her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as he visited them in Los Angeles. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable picture of their fun get-together.

The picture shows the three of them sitting on a golf cart on a hot sunny day. For their sartorial picks, Priyanka opted for a black top along with black shorts and an orange shirt while Malti matched her in an orange onesie and orange sunglasses. Vishal, on the other hand, donned a grey shirt with black pants. Both Priyanka and Vishal flashed their big smiles as they posed for the lens. Check it out below!

Priyanka and Vishal share a close bond and they often visit each other in different cities. Last year, Vishal visited Priyanka's New York restaurant Sona. Talking about his time at the eatery, the director wrote on Instagram, "What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra."

Priyanka also helped Vishal shoot his film Khufiya in Canada. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he revealed, "When we went to Canada to shoot for Khufiya in 2022, there was a concern on the visa front, post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We only got 9 visas, even though we had applied for 40 visas. We had been hoping to get more till the last moment, but that didn’t happen, and we were terribly short-staffed. You can imagine our stress levels at that time."

The director continued, "So I called my friend Priyanka, and despite it being a weekend, she helped us organise the required crew overnight. We began our shoot on Monday morning and wrapped the shoot as initially planned."

Vishal helmed the 2009 film Kaminey and the 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, both starring Priyanka in lead roles. The two films received great reviews from audiences and critics. Since then Vishal has worked on several films including Haider, Talvar, and Rangoon.

His latest project Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on Netflix on October 5.

